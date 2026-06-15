Sargent Investment Group LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,410 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 454,813 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $138,213,000 after buying an additional 23,375 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 562,632 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $170,914,000 after buying an additional 17,554 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 37,672 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 3,496 shares of company stock worth $229,407 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $423.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $206.20 and a 1-year high of $450.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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