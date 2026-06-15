Free Trial
→ SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them. (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Sargent Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Written by MarketBeat
June 15, 2026
Snowflake logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sargent Investment Group LLC initiated a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter, buying 4,862 shares valued at about $1.07 million.
  • Snowflake continues to draw strong institutional interest, with large investors like Jennison Associates and Vanguard expanding their stakes; institutions now own 65.10% of the company.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on the stock after Snowflake’s recent earnings beat and raised price targets, with consensus sentiment at Moderate Buy and an average target price of $291.77.
  • Five stocks we like better than Snowflake.

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 198,655 shares of the company's stock worth $43,577,000 after buying an additional 98,870 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,603,302 shares of the company's stock worth $2,545,300,000 after buying an additional 2,519,413 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $116,882,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Snowflake by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,330,415 shares of the company's stock worth $291,840,000 after buying an additional 75,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,647,593 shares of the company's stock worth $6,461,465,000 after buying an additional 857,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Snowflake from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $232.38 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $173.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $284.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,729 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $652,231.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 413,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,707,478. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $98,819.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,612.26. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,589,550 shares of company stock valued at $359,438,410 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Snowflake Right Now?

Before you consider Snowflake, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Snowflake wasn't on the list.

While Snowflake currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before July 4
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before July 4
By Chris Markoch | June 8, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them.
SpaceX will mint billionaires. You won't be one of them.
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
Microsoft Just Gave Investors 3 Dates They Can't Afford to Ignore
By Chris Markoch | June 11, 2026
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
Intel Is the Market's Most Mispriced AI Hedge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 10, 2026
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
Everpure: AI Storage Uncertainty Overshadows Breakneck Growth
By Leo Miller | June 10, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
An Analyst Just Raised Tesla's Price Target by 227%—Here's Why
By Sam Quirke | June 10, 2026
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
NVIDIA’s Outlook Gains Momentum: Stock Price to Follow
By Thomas Hughes | June 11, 2026

Recent Videos

Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
Get READY: These 3 Stocks Could be the Next NVIDIA Growth Story
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven‘t.
3 Stocks That Doubled in Q2. Most Investors Think They Missed It. They Haven't.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines