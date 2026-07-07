Sather Financial Group Inc Acquires 11,761 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,122 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm accounts for about 2.9% of Sather Financial Group Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $47,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $19,524,350,000 after acquiring an additional 647,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,861,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,591,056,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Qualcomm by 9.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,541 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of Qualcomm stock traded down $6.30 on Tuesday, hitting $180.18. 4,384,667 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,989,277. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer cut Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Qualcomm from $190.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $220.45.

Get Our Latest Report on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $3,918,290. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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