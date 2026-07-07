Sather Financial Group Inc Cuts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 847,692 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 60,078 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up approximately 6.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $104,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $187.63.

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Arista Networks Stock Down 4.4%

ANET stock traded down $7.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,405,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.94 and a 52-week high of $179.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,112,056. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 17,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $2,971,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,345.92. This trade represents a 57.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,907,080 shares of company stock valued at $474,355,842. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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