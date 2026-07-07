Sather Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,405 shares of the footwear maker's stock after acquiring an additional 104,481 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 2.7% of Sather Financial Group Inc's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.06% of NIKE worth $44,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in NIKE by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,077 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 119,111 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook purchased 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 130,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,266.40. The trade was a 23.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 23,660 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $1,000,108.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 265,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,211,990.69. This trade represents a 9.79% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 52,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,218. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore set a $46.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NKE

Key NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted that NIKE’s latest quarterly results beat some expectations, with revenue of about $11.0 billion and EPS of $0.20 topping estimates, which could support the case that the business is stabilizing. Article Title

Several recent articles highlighted that NIKE’s latest quarterly results beat some expectations, with revenue of about $11.0 billion and EPS of $0.20 topping estimates, which could support the case that the business is stabilizing. Positive Sentiment: Optimism around NIKE’s wholesale business has grown, with reports pointing to stronger retail partnerships and healthier inventory levels as possible signs of a turnaround in the channel mix. Article Title

Optimism around NIKE’s wholesale business has grown, with reports pointing to stronger retail partnerships and healthier inventory levels as possible signs of a turnaround in the channel mix. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying has been a modest confidence signal, with several executives and directors purchasing shares over the past six months, including CEO Elliott Hill, which may reassure some investors. Article Title

Insider buying has been a modest confidence signal, with several executives and directors purchasing shares over the past six months, including CEO Elliott Hill, which may reassure some investors. Neutral Sentiment: NIKE also announced a CFO transition, naming David M. Denton to succeed the longtime finance chief in August, a move that adds leadership continuity but is not a major immediate catalyst. Article Title

NIKE also announced a CFO transition, naming David M. Denton to succeed the longtime finance chief in August, a move that adds leadership continuity but is not a major immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Bearish coverage continues to pressure sentiment, with analysts and market commentators citing persistent earnings deceleration and repeated downward EPS estimate cuts as key reasons the stock remains weak. Article Title

Bearish coverage continues to pressure sentiment, with analysts and market commentators citing persistent earnings deceleration and repeated downward EPS estimate cuts as key reasons the stock remains weak. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing concerns about brand challenges, softer China sales, and limited guidance continue to weigh on the outlook, contributing to broad skepticism about near-term recovery. Article Title

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $43.08. 5,058,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,277,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $80.17. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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