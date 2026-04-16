Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases 694,345 Shares of Brookfield Corporation $BN

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119,399 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 694,345 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises 5.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Brookfield worth $97,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 47,696 shares of the company's stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,418 shares of the company's stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company's stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the company's stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Brookfield from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $48.50 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85. Brookfield Corporation has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $49.56.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Brookfield's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brookfield's payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

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