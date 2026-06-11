Saturna Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Saturna Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,215 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 287,904 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital Corp's holdings in Intuit were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $19,156,152,000 after purchasing an additional 296,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,779 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,797,779,000 after buying an additional 158,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,369,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,407,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,171 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,565,810,000 after acquiring an additional 271,407 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $514.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $284.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.93 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business's fifty day moving average is $369.69 and its 200 day moving average is $478.11.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Intuit's payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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