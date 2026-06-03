Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Unum Group $UNM

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,873 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 33,746 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Unum Group were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 37,864 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,017 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Unum Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of UNM opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.67. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $68.28 and a twelve month high of $85.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "moderate buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNM

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $961,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,922.18. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,069. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 20,352 shares of company stock worth $1,568,804 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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