Savant Capital LLC Decreases Position in ADT Inc. $ADT

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,456 shares of the security and automation business's stock after selling 496,011 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in ADT were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADT by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,906,341 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $88,030,000 after purchasing an additional 577,013 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ADT by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,149 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 50,529 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADT by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 306,255 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,761 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ADT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 501,861 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of ADT by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,200 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company's stock.

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ADT Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.02.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ADT had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. ADT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fawad Ahmad purchased 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $50,625.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 302,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,754.50. This trade represents a 2.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Omar Khan purchased 7,280 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $50,086.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,086.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 54,855 shares of company stock valued at $376,172 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $7.50 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ADT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $10.40 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADT currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADT

ADT Profile

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

Further Reading

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