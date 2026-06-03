Savant Capital LLC Has $821,000 Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,055 shares of the bank's stock after selling 62,347 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 513 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 632.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.88.

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Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 2.7%

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $68.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $376,068.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,640.40. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $769,494.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 165,971 shares in the company, valued at $9,632,956.84. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report).

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