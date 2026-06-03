Savant Capital LLC Sells 34,547 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 34,547 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $449,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $219,587,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,161,486.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at $430,501.23. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $290.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.38 billion, a PE ratio of 99.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $291.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a $300.00 price objective on Marvell Technology and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called Marvell “the next trillion-dollar company,” a strong public endorsement that sent shares surging and reinforced optimism around Marvell’s role in AI networking, custom silicon, and data-center connectivity. Reuters article on Marvell surge after Huang comment

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called Marvell “the next trillion-dollar company,” a strong public endorsement that sent shares surging and reinforced optimism around Marvell’s role in AI networking, custom silicon, and data-center connectivity. Positive Sentiment: Marvell also introduced its Teralynx T100, a 102.4 Tbps switch designed for AI and cloud data centers, which supports the investment case that the company is directly benefiting from rising AI infrastructure demand. Marvell announces Teralynx T100 switch

Marvell also introduced its Teralynx T100, a 102.4 Tbps switch designed for AI and cloud data centers, which supports the investment case that the company is directly benefiting from rising AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage across multiple outlets highlighted strong analyst and investor enthusiasm for Marvell’s AI growth story, including comparisons showing it as one of the more favored AI chip names alongside Broadcom. TipRanks coverage on AVGO vs MRVL

Coverage across multiple outlets highlighted strong analyst and investor enthusiasm for Marvell’s AI growth story, including comparisons showing it as one of the more favored AI chip names alongside Broadcom. Neutral Sentiment: One item noted that Marvell COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; the sale may look negative, but it appears routine rather than a new bearish signal. Insider trade disclosure for Marvell COO

One item noted that Marvell COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; the sale may look negative, but it appears routine rather than a new bearish signal. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary warns the stock has already had an enormous run and now trades at a rich valuation, which could limit upside if AI expectations cool. Seeking Alpha valuation caution on Marvell

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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