Sawyer & Company Inc Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 9,387.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc's holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 546.2% in the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $515.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

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Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $360.45 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.58 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business's fifty day moving average price is $407.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Broadcom's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total transaction of $1,905,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 269,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,621,355.99. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,987 shares of company stock worth $21,899,980. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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