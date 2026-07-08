Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires 11,741 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 234.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,756 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 180,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,730,312.97. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.9%

CSCO opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $113.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $440.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here