SB Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

SB Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after acquiring an additional 303,154 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $430.68.

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Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $539.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.82 and a 1 year high of $558.37. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $411.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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