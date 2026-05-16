SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $58.01 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,848 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $58,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $132,114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $24,240,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904,434 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $678,198,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $869,781,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $455,745,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $393.32 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $327.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $399.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total transaction of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. This trade represents a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,953 shares of company stock valued at $47,767,818. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $363.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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