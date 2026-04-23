Schear Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD - Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,931 shares of the auto parts company's stock after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Modine Manufacturing comprises 1.4% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 475 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE MOD opened at $252.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 140.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.81. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52 week low of $76.33 and a 52 week high of $260.01.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.54 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.99%. Modine Manufacturing's revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MOD

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $202,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,093.92. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company NYSE: MOD is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

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