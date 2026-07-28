Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK Shares Bought by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK - Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,019 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 130,719 shares during the quarter. Scholar Rock accounts for about 4.2% of Eagle Health Investments LP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned about 0.41% of Scholar Rock worth $24,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,034.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,428,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,677 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 124.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,545,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,022 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,603,000. Siren L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 10,825,013 shares of the company's stock worth $476,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,188 shares of the company's stock worth $123,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $56.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRRK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joshua Reed sold 3,053 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $164,068.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,048,897.32. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kristina Burow sold 3,053 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $164,068.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 114,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,667.18. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock worth $923,108. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company's stock.

Scholar Rock Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company's research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock's approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company's lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

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