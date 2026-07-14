Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 25,000 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.14% of SharkNinja worth $21,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,417 shares of the company's stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,343 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company's stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial set a $145.00 price objective on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.90.

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SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of SN opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.12 and a 52-week high of $154.29. The business's 50 day moving average price is $128.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.38.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. SharkNinja's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $782,091.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $197,697.50. This represents a 79.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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