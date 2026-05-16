S&CO Inc. Decreases Stake in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.'s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BE. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,825,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy is being viewed as a key beneficiary of surging AI data-center power demand, with articles highlighting strong momentum in the stock after a better-than-expected earnings report and growing demand for its on-site power systems. Article Title

Bloom Energy is being viewed as a key beneficiary of surging AI data-center power demand, with articles highlighting strong momentum in the stock after a better-than-expected earnings report and growing demand for its on-site power systems. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains supportive, with Bloom Energy carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, which can help reinforce bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Brokerage coverage remains supportive, with Bloom Energy carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating, which can help reinforce bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Bloom Energy among the best-performing large-cap stocks year to date suggests investors continue to reward the company for its AI-power growth story. Article Title

Coverage of Bloom Energy among the best-performing large-cap stocks year to date suggests investors continue to reward the company for its AI-power growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary says Bloom Energy’s rally has been strong enough to push shares to fresh highs, but also notes the valuation is now elevated, which may limit upside if expectations cool. Article Title

Recent commentary says Bloom Energy’s rally has been strong enough to push shares to fresh highs, but also notes the valuation is now elevated, which may limit upside if expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Chief Accounting Officer Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares in a disclosed insider transaction, which may weigh on sentiment even though the sale was a small portion of his holdings. Article Title

Chief Accounting Officer Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares in a disclosed insider transaction, which may weigh on sentiment even though the sale was a small portion of his holdings. Negative Sentiment: One headline specifically noted Bloom Energy shares sliding Friday, suggesting some traders are taking profits after the recent surge and all-time high move. Article Title

Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE BE opened at $277.48 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $193.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,548.57 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $310.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,342,949. This represents a 9.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $1,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 180,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,529,193.48. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 521,321 shares of company stock worth $96,830,814. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

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About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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