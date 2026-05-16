S&CO Inc. Has $60.38 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,396 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,682 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 3.8% of S&CO Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. S&CO Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $60,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $42,210,388.80. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,471,789.82. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,287 shares of company stock worth $93,259,774. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $923.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $888.90 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.24 and a 52-week high of $931.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $775.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.05. The company has a market capitalization of $409.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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