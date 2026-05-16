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S&CO Inc. Trims Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Written by MarketBeat
May 16, 2026
Charter Communications logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • S&CO Inc. cut its Charter Communications stake by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, selling 10,020 shares and leaving it with 4,143 shares valued at about $864,000.
  • Charter insiders were buying: CEO Christopher L. Winfrey and Director Wade Davis both purchased shares on April 28, and insiders bought 10,196 shares worth about $1.77 million over the last three months.
  • Charter reported mixed quarterly results, missing EPS estimates with $9.17 per share even as revenue slightly topped forecasts at $13.60 billion; the stock also trades near its 52-week low and has a consensus analyst rating of Hold.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

S&CO Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,143 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,020 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.'s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 141.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 291 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $172.23 per share, for a total transaction of $597,293.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,409 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,462.07. This trade represents a 4.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade Davis bought 5,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.72 per share, for a total transaction of $995,068.16. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,203,011. The trade was a 478.53% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,822. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $140.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $136.63 and a one year high of $437.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company's fifty day moving average is $204.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.90.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $10.01 by ($0.84). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $435.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Williams Trading set a $437.00 price target on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 2nd. New Street Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $479.00 to $328.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $304.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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