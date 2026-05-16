Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,140,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $6,642,796,000 after acquiring an additional 442,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,276,278 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,196,420,000 after acquiring an additional 274,913 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,187,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,072.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,949,512 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,957 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $553,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,769 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.2%

STX stock opened at $795.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 1.98. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $103.73 and a 52 week high of $841.31. The company's 50-day moving average price is $526.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The firm's revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $733.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital raised its price target on Seagate Technology (STX) from $950 to $1,140 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence that AI-driven storage demand and Seagate’s product mix can keep earnings momentum strong.

Loop Capital raised its price target on from $950 to $1,140 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence that AI-driven storage demand and Seagate’s product mix can keep earnings momentum strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent market coverage continues to highlight Seagate as a beneficiary of booming AI data center spending, with strong enterprise storage demand and HAMR adoption supporting the company’s growth outlook.

Recent market coverage continues to highlight Seagate as a beneficiary of booming AI data center spending, with strong enterprise storage demand and HAMR adoption supporting the company’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Seagate also remains in focus after reporting a strong earnings beat and raising guidance, which reinforces the view that fundamentals are improving even after a sharp run-up in the share price.

Seagate also remains in focus after reporting a strong earnings beat and raising guidance, which reinforces the view that fundamentals are improving even after a sharp run-up in the share price. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment may be pressured by recent insider selling, as EVP Ban Seng Teh sold shares in two transactions under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which can still be read cautiously by the market.

Investor sentiment may be pressured by recent insider selling, as EVP Ban Seng Teh sold shares in two transactions under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which can still be read cautiously by the market. Negative Sentiment: The planned retirement of Lead Independent Director Mike Cannon adds a governance change that could create some uncertainty, even though it does not directly affect operations.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,173,004.34. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total transaction of $4,154,069.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,826,474.98. The trade was a 32.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 118,283 shares of company stock valued at $65,989,618 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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