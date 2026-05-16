Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Sold by Left Brain Wealth Management LLC

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,765 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,740 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,842 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital raised its price target on Seagate Technology (STX) from $950 to $1,140 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence that AI-driven storage demand and Seagate’s product mix can keep earnings momentum strong.

Loop Capital raised its price target on from $950 to $1,140 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence that AI-driven storage demand and Seagate’s product mix can keep earnings momentum strong. Positive Sentiment: Recent market coverage continues to highlight Seagate as a beneficiary of booming AI data center spending, with strong enterprise storage demand and HAMR adoption supporting the company’s growth outlook.

Recent market coverage continues to highlight Seagate as a beneficiary of booming AI data center spending, with strong enterprise storage demand and HAMR adoption supporting the company’s growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Seagate also remains in focus after reporting a strong earnings beat and raising guidance, which reinforces the view that fundamentals are improving even after a sharp run-up in the share price.

Seagate also remains in focus after reporting a strong earnings beat and raising guidance, which reinforces the view that fundamentals are improving even after a sharp run-up in the share price. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment may be pressured by recent insider selling, as EVP Ban Seng Teh sold shares in two transactions under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which can still be read cautiously by the market.

Investor sentiment may be pressured by recent insider selling, as EVP Ban Seng Teh sold shares in two transactions under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which can still be read cautiously by the market. Negative Sentiment: The planned retirement of Lead Independent Director Mike Cannon adds a governance change that could create some uncertainty, even though it does not directly affect operations.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $795.47 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $103.73 and a 1 year high of $841.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business's 50 day moving average price is $526.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.24.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business's revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $565.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $733.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STX

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 24,584 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $10,000,033.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,779,151.07. This trade represents a 6.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total value of $4,154,069.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,954 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,474.98. The trade was a 32.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,283 shares of company stock worth $65,989,618. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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