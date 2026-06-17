Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Stock Holdings Reduced by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,200 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, China Renaissance raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $831.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

More Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Seagate Technology (STX) to $1,035 and reiterated an Overweight rating, citing stronger HDD pricing and prolonged supply shortages. Benzinga reference

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Seagate Technology (STX) to $1,035 and reiterated an Overweight rating, citing stronger HDD pricing and prolonged supply shortages. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm remains high for AI-driven storage demand, with Seagate viewed as a major beneficiary of data-center spending and tightening memory supply. Yahoo Finance reference

Investor enthusiasm remains high for AI-driven storage demand, with Seagate viewed as a major beneficiary of data-center spending and tightening memory supply. Positive Sentiment: Broader gains in tech and memory stocks, plus reduced geopolitical stress after the U.S.-Iran ceasefire, have improved sentiment for Seagate and its peers. Yahoo Finance reference

Broader gains in tech and memory stocks, plus reduced geopolitical stress after the U.S.-Iran ceasefire, have improved sentiment for Seagate and its peers. Neutral Sentiment: Several Seagate executives disclosed insider sales, including the CEO and CFO, but the transactions were relatively routine and some were made under Rule 10b5-1 plans.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total value of $6,540,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,016,580.48. This trade represents a 68.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,173,004.34. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,653 shares of company stock valued at $117,161,746. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $1,031.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $231.26 billion, a PE ratio of 97.85 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $733.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.05. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,097.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The firm's revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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