SEB Asset Management AB Acquires New Shares in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 294,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,634,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,034.1% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 16,477,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,957,000 after buying an additional 15,951,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,382,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,973,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,141 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,347,594 shares of the company's stock worth $97,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,175 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,725,662 shares of the company's stock worth $478,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.12.

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Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.3%

KHC opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is presently -32.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $426,471.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,366,474.35. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Kraft Heinz News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

See Also

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