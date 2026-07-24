SEB Asset Management AB Acquires New Stake in Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Buckle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 1,928.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 162.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Buckle during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Buckle from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Buckle from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Buckle from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Buckle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Buckle news, Director Bill L. Fairfield sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 52,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,351,231.52. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.40% of the company's stock.

Buckle Stock Performance

Buckle stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Buckle had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Buckle's revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Buckle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.11%.

About Buckle

Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

Further Reading

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