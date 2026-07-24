SEB Asset Management AB Acquires Shares of 107,283 Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,808,499 shares of the company's stock worth $402,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,953,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,347,000 after buying an additional 1,738,749 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $476,905,000 after buying an additional 1,381,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,569,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,971,392 shares of the company's stock worth $116,259,000 after buying an additional 1,031,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

More Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Super Micro said gross margin is now expected to be 15% to 17%, far above its prior 8.2% to 8.4% outlook, easing investor concerns about profitability and helping explain the stock’s surge. Super Micro Computer stock surges 20% on margin recovery

Super Micro said gross margin is now expected to be 15% to 17%, far above its prior 8.2% to 8.4% outlook, easing investor concerns about profitability and helping explain the stock’s surge. Positive Sentiment: The company disclosed more than $60 billion in new orders in the quarter and a record backlog, reinforcing the view that demand for its AI servers remains very strong. Supermicro Introduces New Server Portfolio with 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs

The company disclosed more than $60 billion in new orders in the quarter and a record backlog, reinforcing the view that demand for its AI servers remains very strong. Positive Sentiment: Super Micro also introduced a new H15 server portfolio powered by 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs and optimized for next-generation AI workloads, which supports its growth narrative in AI infrastructure. Supermicro Introduces New Server Portfolio

Super Micro also introduced a new H15 server portfolio powered by 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs and optimized for next-generation AI workloads, which supports its growth narrative in AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets or upgraded the stock, while others stayed cautious, suggesting expectations remain mixed despite the stronger update.

Several analysts raised price targets or upgraded the stock, while others stayed cautious, suggesting expectations remain mixed despite the stronger update. Negative Sentiment: Revenue is still expected near the low end of guidance, and some reports warned that fulfilling the huge backlog may require additional financing or capital raises, tempering the bullish reaction.

Revenue is still expected near the low end of guidance, and some reports warned that fulfilling the huge backlog may require additional financing or capital raises, tempering the bullish reaction. Negative Sentiment: Northland and Mizuho kept a more restrained view on the name, with one cutting near-term EPS estimates and another lowering its price target, showing concerns have not fully disappeared.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $36.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $62.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.94.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business's revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

See Also

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