SEB Asset Management AB Acquires Shares of 25,209 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,209 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $16,016,000.

Get Sandisk alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNDK. Susquehanna raised their price target on Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore set a $3,100.00 price objective on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,803.29.

View Our Latest Report on SNDK

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Price Performance

SNDK opened at $1,390.95 on Tuesday. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $2,354.39. The stock has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 4.74. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,743.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,056.26.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sandisk, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sandisk wasn't on the list.

While Sandisk currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here