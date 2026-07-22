SEB Asset Management AB Buys New Stake in Upstream Bio, Inc. $UPB

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 878,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,906,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 1.61% of Upstream Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPB. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $7,842,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,991,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Upstream Bio by 563.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,806,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,972 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Upstream Bio by 2,049.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,000,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 954,072 shares during the period. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upstream Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000.

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Upstream Bio Stock Performance

Shares of UPB opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.23. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The stock's 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Upstream Bio had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 4,718.96%.The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPB shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Upstream Bio from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Evercore cut shares of Upstream Bio from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Upstream Bio from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Upstream Bio from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Upstream Bio

About Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation prophylactic vaccines and immuno-oncology therapies. Leveraging a proprietary viral vector platform, the company aims to deliver optimized antigen payloads that stimulate robust and durable immune responses against both infectious diseases and cancer targets. Upstream Bio's approach emphasizes safety, manufacturability and potential for rapid scale-up to address emerging public health challenges.

The company's research and development pipeline includes multiple viral vector-based candidates in early clinical and preclinical stages.

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