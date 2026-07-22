Go Pro
→ The options guide that actually starts at the beginning (From Base Camp Trading) (Ad)tc pixel

SEB Asset Management AB Buys New Stake in Upstream Bio, Inc. $UPB

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Upstream Bio logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SEB Asset Management AB opened a new position in Upstream Bio during the first quarter, buying 878,473 shares worth about $7.9 million and owning 1.61% of the company.
  • Other institutions also added to or initiated stakes in UPB, including UBS Group AG, which boosted its holdings by 563.4%, and Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd, which increased its position by 2,049.2%.
  • Upstream Bio’s latest results showed a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.75 per share, but analysts still expect the company to post -2.9 EPS for the full year; the stock recently traded near $6.98, well below its 52-week high of $33.68.
  • Five stocks we like better than Upstream Bio.

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 878,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,906,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned 1.61% of Upstream Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPB. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstream Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $7,842,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,991,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Upstream Bio by 563.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,806,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,972 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Upstream Bio by 2,049.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,000,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 954,072 shares during the period. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upstream Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000.

Upstream Bio Stock Performance

Shares of UPB opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.23. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The stock's 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Upstream Bio had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 4,718.96%.The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPB shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Upstream Bio from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Evercore cut shares of Upstream Bio from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Upstream Bio from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Upstream Bio from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Upstream Bio

About Upstream Bio

(Free Report)

Upstream Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation prophylactic vaccines and immuno-oncology therapies. Leveraging a proprietary viral vector platform, the company aims to deliver optimized antigen payloads that stimulate robust and durable immune responses against both infectious diseases and cancer targets. Upstream Bio's approach emphasizes safety, manufacturability and potential for rapid scale-up to address emerging public health challenges.

The company's research and development pipeline includes multiple viral vector-based candidates in early clinical and preclinical stages.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Upstream Bio Right Now?

Before you consider Upstream Bio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Upstream Bio wasn't on the list.

While Upstream Bio currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines