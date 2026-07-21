SEB Asset Management AB Buys Shares of 444,688 NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 444,688 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $14,137,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.62% of NetScout Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,936.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,285.09. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $203,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,450. The trade was a 12.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.82% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut NetScout Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTCT

NetScout Systems Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.11%.The business had revenue of $203.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.650-2.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout's flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

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