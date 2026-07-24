SEB Asset Management AB Invests $2.86 Million in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 182,079 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 32.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,327,725 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $150,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vipshop from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $18.50 price target on Vipshop and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vipshop from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vipshop

Vipshop Stock Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $21.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited NYSE: VIPS is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

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