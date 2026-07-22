SEB Asset Management AB Invests $6.62 Million in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,480 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $6,615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hubbell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered Hubbell from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $554.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $479.64 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $488.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.25. Hubbell Inc has a 1 year low of $403.82 and a 1 year high of $565.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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