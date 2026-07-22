SEB Asset Management AB Invests $7.31 Million in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,043 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,314,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.97. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $97.84. The company has a market cap of $160.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the sale, the director owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,970.26. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $83.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBKR

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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