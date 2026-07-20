SEB Asset Management AB Makes New $25.95 Million Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,089,947 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $25,952,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $901,751,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $433,537,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $185,969,000. Amundi grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,514,029 shares of the technology company's stock worth $276,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $93,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Get HPE alerts: Sign Up

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $45.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $64.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $475,517.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $233,323.80. This trade represents a 44.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,642. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hewlett Packard Enterprise, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hewlett Packard Enterprise wasn't on the list.

While Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here