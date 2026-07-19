SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 170,940 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $61,347,000. SEB Asset Management AB owned about 0.15% of Rockwell Automation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 329,980 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $118,423,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,229 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $89,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts: Sign Up

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.5%

ROK opened at $461.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $461.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.67. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.44 and a twelve month high of $497.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $365.00 to $378.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $404.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $469.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total value of $1,818,727.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,563.98. The trade was a 96.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.43, for a total value of $1,133,039.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,353,591.76. This trade represents a 15.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,361 shares of company stock worth $4,189,886. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rockwell Automation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rockwell Automation wasn't on the list.

While Rockwell Automation currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here