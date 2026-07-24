SEB Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Ryder System, Inc. $R

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,882 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $3,251,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 522.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Price Performance

R stock opened at $268.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.67 and a 1 year high of $284.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.73.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.Ryder System's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ryder System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the sale, the director owned 29,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,067,569.46. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,781,748.60. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Ryder System

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryder System this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ryder reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $3.73, topping Wall Street estimates and improving from $3.32 a year ago, showing continued profitability strength. Ryder Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Ryder reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $3.73, topping Wall Street estimates and improving from $3.32 a year ago, showing continued profitability strength. Positive Sentiment: Revenue rose 5% year over year, indicating the business is still growing even in a mixed freight and transportation environment. Listen to Conference Call

Revenue rose 5% year over year, indicating the business is still growing even in a mixed freight and transportation environment. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 earnings outlook, suggesting management remains confident in the rest of the year after the strong quarter. Ryder System Raises 2026 Earnings Outlook on Strong Q2

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Ryder System from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ryder System from a "neutral" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on R

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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