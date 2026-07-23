SEB Asset Management AB Purchases New Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,287 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $5,452,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,054 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $613,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,702,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $564,590,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,008,199 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $340,289,000 after buying an additional 72,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,092 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $332,985,000 after acquiring an additional 116,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company's stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 2.2%

STLD stock opened at $238.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.89 and a 1-year high of $288.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 7.83%.The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics's revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Steel Dynamics's payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James Stanley Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.70, for a total transaction of $2,687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 102,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,632,301.90. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.11, for a total transaction of $538,453.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,759.98. This trade represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $291.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $237.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLD

Key Steel Dynamics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Steel Dynamics this week:

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

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