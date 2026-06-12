Sector Gamma AS Acquires 23,422 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Sector Gamma AS grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,402 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 23,422 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 1.9% of Sector Gamma AS's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.3%

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $50,306.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 40,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,948.54. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,521,962.62. This trade represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,255. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $90.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Edwards Lifesciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edwards Lifesciences wasn't on the list.

While Edwards Lifesciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here