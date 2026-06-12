Sector Gamma AS Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Organon & Co. $OGN

Sector Gamma AS decreased its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 243,711 shares during the quarter. Sector Gamma AS owned 0.12% of Organon & Co. worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Organon & Co. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane restated a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $11.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $13.48 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.12). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 99.95% and a net margin of 3.99%.The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Organon & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lynette Holzbaur purchased 26,448 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $353,080.80. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 52,851 shares in the company, valued at $705,560.85. This represents a 100.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

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