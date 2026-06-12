Sector Gamma AS Raises Stake in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,475 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Biogen comprises 3.4% of Sector Gamma AS's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.06% of Biogen worth $15,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 417.9% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 1,233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Biogen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Biogen from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Freedom Capital upgraded Biogen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Biogen from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.26.

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Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $199.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.20. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.05 and a fifty-two week high of $205.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business's 50-day moving average is $188.40 and its 200-day moving average is $184.20.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.250-15.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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