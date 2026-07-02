Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Clorox by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the company's stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 173.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Clorox by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,544,760. This represents a 38.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Barclays lowered their target price on Clorox from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Clorox from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $103.40.

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Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $96.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $132.03. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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