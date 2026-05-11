Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $13.28 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,238 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 92,736 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.5% of Securian Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $130.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.89 and a 52-week high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart's payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $4,158,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 533,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,082,852. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total transaction of $2,555,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,975,804. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Walmart to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $138.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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