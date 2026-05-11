Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,707 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 19,199 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Amundi lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after buying an additional 3,580,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after buying an additional 2,366,695 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,134,203 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,678,227,000 after buying an additional 1,635,870 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $282,492,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 94.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,517,451 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $522,559,000 after buying an additional 1,225,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Texas Instruments, including Q2 2026, FY2026, Q1/Q2/Q3/Q4 2027, and FY2028, while reiterating a Strong-Buy rating. Higher earnings forecasts can signal improving fundamentals and justify a higher valuation.

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings estimates for Texas Instruments, including Q2 2026, FY2026, Q1/Q2/Q3/Q4 2027, and FY2028, while reiterating a rating. Higher earnings forecasts can signal improving fundamentals and justify a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Texas Instruments as a stock benefiting from AI-fueled semiconductor demand, with analysts pointing to steady chip sales across the broader industry. This supports the view that end-market demand remains healthy. Article: 4 Solid Stocks to Buy as AI Powers Steady Semiconductor Sales

Recent coverage highlighted Texas Instruments as a stock benefiting from AI-fueled semiconductor demand, with analysts pointing to steady chip sales across the broader industry. This supports the view that end-market demand remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: Another article noted Texas Instruments climbed after beating Q1 estimates and guiding Q2 above expectations, with management pointing to strength in data center, industrial, and AI-related markets. That reinforces confidence in near-term revenue and margin momentum. Article: Texas Instruments (TXN) Is Up 7.5% After Beating Q1 Estimates And Raising Q2 Outlook - What's Changed

Another article noted Texas Instruments climbed after beating Q1 estimates and guiding Q2 above expectations, with management pointing to strength in data center, industrial, and AI-related markets. That reinforces confidence in near-term revenue and margin momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also published a momentum-focused piece calling Texas Instruments a potential top pick for momentum investors, which may add to trader interest but does not represent a direct business development. Article: Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Texas Instruments (TXN) Is a Great Choice

Zacks also published a momentum-focused piece calling Texas Instruments a potential top pick for momentum investors, which may add to trader interest but does not represent a direct business development. Negative Sentiment: One filing noted insider selling by CEO Haviv Ilan, who sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments. Insider sales can sometimes raise caution, although the impact may be limited if viewed as routine trading.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $257.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total transaction of $13,818,943.12. Following the sale, the vice president owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. This represents a 49.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 13,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $3,822,653.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,999.75. The trade was a 23.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 345,080 shares of company stock worth $89,405,821 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $287.80 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $292.64. The stock has a market cap of $261.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $216.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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