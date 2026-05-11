Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,610 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 11,604 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in American Express were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 27.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,310,515,000 after purchasing an additional 845,283 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in American Express by 23.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,787,580 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $925,449,000 after buying an additional 537,205 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $153,292,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $166,848,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,169,242 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $720,535,000 after purchasing an additional 337,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total value of $2,820,301.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,704.09. The trade was a 46.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $315.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $281.46 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock's fifty day moving average is $311.10 and its 200 day moving average is $344.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $357.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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