Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $6.69 Million Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,458 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,186 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 57.3% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $206.59.

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RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $176.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $126.03 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $3,490,677.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. This trade represents a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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