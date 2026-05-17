Security National Bank Purchases 6,122 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Security National Bank lifted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,011 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 0.9% of Security National Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Security National Bank's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in International Business Machines by 13.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,809,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,052,880 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $861,401,000 after acquiring an additional 865,253 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 64.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,162,741 shares of the technology company's stock worth $610,239,000 after purchasing an additional 849,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in International Business Machines by 17.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,777,516 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,382,695,000 after purchasing an additional 725,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus set a $360.00 price target on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.41.

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Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:IBM opened at $219.56 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $240.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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