Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 8,045 Shares of Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN - Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,025 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.27% of Repligen worth $18,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. Weiss Ratings raised Repligen from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Repligen in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $166.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Repligen

Repligen Stock Performance

RGEN stock opened at $141.01 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $134.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Corporation has a 12-month low of $100.99 and a 12-month high of $175.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 193.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.59 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other news, CFO Jason K. Garland sold 733 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $106,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,807,055. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation NASDAQ: RGEN is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen's offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company's core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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