Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires New Position in RPM International Inc. $RPM

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $6,963,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.05% of RPM International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,307,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in RPM International by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 394,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $41,065,000 after purchasing an additional 49,979 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in RPM International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 339,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S raised its holdings in RPM International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 167,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $17,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $16,175,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on RPM International from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RPM International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of RPM International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $126.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RPM

RPM International Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $107.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.92 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. RPM International's payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company's Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RPM International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RPM International wasn't on the list.

While RPM International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here