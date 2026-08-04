Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. $HDSN

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN - Free Report) by 248.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,341 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 447,987 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Hudson Technologies worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 51.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,281 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,985 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,530 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 52,762 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Technologies

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler purchased 5,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,165 shares in the company, valued at $45,091.80. The trade was a 125.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Sheriff purchased 5,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $25,376.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,213.20. This represents a 127.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 919,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,186. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HDSN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.88.

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Hudson Technologies Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $262.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $60.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of refrigerant management and sustainability solutions, specializing in the recovery, reclamation and recycling of refrigerant gases. The company's core business centers on collecting used refrigerants—such as CFCs, HCFCs and HFCs—from industrial, commercial and institutional customers, processing them in certified reclamation facilities and returning material that meets industry purity standards.

Headquartered in Purchase, New York, Hudson Technologies operates a network of reclamation centers across the continental United States.

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