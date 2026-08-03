Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 16,644 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,624 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.15% of AptarGroup worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 30,035.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 136,211 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 135,759 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $1,310,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 87,467 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting AptarGroup

Here are the key news stories impacting AptarGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. AptarGroup reported adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share, above the $1.34–$1.35 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 6.3% year over year to approximately $1.03 billion, also topping estimates. The earnings and revenue outperformance is likely supporting the stock. AptarGroup Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

AptarGroup reported adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share, above the $1.34–$1.35 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 6.3% year over year to approximately $1.03 billion, also topping estimates. The earnings and revenue outperformance is likely supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Revenue momentum remained healthy. Management’s earnings presentation and conference call provided additional detail on the quarter and highlighted the company’s operating performance, with revenue growth helping offset pressure on profitability. AptarGroup 2026 Q2 Results Presentation AptarGroup Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings presentation and conference call provided additional detail on the quarter and highlighted the company’s operating performance, with revenue growth helping offset pressure on profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was broadly in line. AptarGroup forecast EPS of $1.45 to $1.53, compared with the $1.46 consensus estimate. The outlook avoids a major negative surprise but does not provide a clear upside catalyst. AptarGroup Earnings Report

AptarGroup forecast EPS of $1.45 to $1.53, compared with the $1.46 consensus estimate. The outlook avoids a major negative surprise but does not provide a clear upside catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Profitability declined year over year. Q2 EPS fell from $1.66 a year earlier to $1.42, despite revenue growth. That decline may limit investor enthusiasm and reflects continued pressure on margins, which stood at approximately 10%. AptarGroup Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.1%

ATR opened at $134.13 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $123.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.23 and a twelve month high of $158.12.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. AptarGroup's payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $182,676.40. The trade was a 46.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,253.58. This trade represents a 11.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised shares of AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $170.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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